There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Nigel
Two-year-old Nigel, a Domestic Short Hair, has had a difficult time recently. Before moving into the centre, he lived on the streets and someone even put him into a wheelie bin. Luckily, he was found and has come a long way since then. The young kitten has a huge character, loves being around people and adores playing with his toys. He would suit a new home where he would be given time to settle. Photo: RSPCA
2. Nina
Three-year-old Nina, a French Bulldog, has had two other homes in the past and is hoping it will be third time lucky. She is energetic and lovable, especially when she is zooming after her toys. She would suit a loving family that will accept her crazy and funny antics. Photo: RSPCA
3. Mia
When one-year-old Mia came to the centre, she was underweight with fur loss and had recently lost her litter of kittens. Now, she is living life to the fullest and is loving the attention she gets at the centre. Her fur is growing back nicely and she is putting on plenty of weight. Mia would suit a family that can give her love, attention and plenty of toys. Photo: RSPCA
4. Zeus
Zeus, a Staffie X, is a three-year-old bundle of energy and is looking for a family willing to offer unconditional love and keep up with his training. Photo: RSPCA