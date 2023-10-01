There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Pat
Three-year-old Pat is a beautiful Maine Coon with a striking cream and red coat. She was in quite a poor state when she arrived at the centre, with an eye condition that has now been resolved through an operation. She is a friendly girl who loves attention and being stroked. Pat enjoys being groomed and would need an owner that is able to help keep her coat in tip top condition. Photo: RSPCA
2. Zeus
Zeus, a Staffie X, is a three-year-old bundle of energy and is looking for a family willing to offer unconditional love and keep up with his training. He can be unsure of other dogs so would suit a family that could help him feel comfortable when out on walks. Despite getting over excited at times, he loves a cuddle. Photo: RSPCA
3. Rosie
Four-year-old Rosie came to the centre when her owner was sadly no longer able to look after her. She would suit a family that would be willing to give her time and patience. Photo: RSPCA
4. Taz
Four-year-old Taz is a GSD x Akita who came to the centre last year after a family could no longer adopt her. She went through lots of training and was adopted again but this did not work out for her. Now, she is ready to find her forever family. She would love to be walked in quiet areas and would suit a family that is happy to help her continue her training around other. Photo: RSPCA