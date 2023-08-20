Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

RSPCA Leeds: Every cat and dog available for adoption including four-year-old cat abandoned by his family

There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 20th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.

Two-month-old Mildred is a bundle of energy and joy who likes to strike a pose while running the household, before eventually taking a nap - preferably on someone's lap.

1. Mildred

Two-month-old Mildred is a bundle of energy and joy who likes to strike a pose while running the household, before eventually taking a nap - preferably on someone's lap. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Lenny is approximately four years old and was abandoned by his previous family. He is looking for his new forever home and can live with children.

2. Lenny

Lenny is approximately four years old and was abandoned by his previous family. He is looking for his new forever home and can live with children. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Four-year-old Taz is a GSD x Akita who came to the centre last year after a family could no longer adopt her. She went through lots of training and was adopted again but this did not work out for her. Now, she is ready to find her forever family. She would love to be walked in quiet areas and would suit a family that is happy to help her continue her training around other.

3. Taz

Four-year-old Taz is a GSD x Akita who came to the centre last year after a family could no longer adopt her. She went through lots of training and was adopted again but this did not work out for her. Now, she is ready to find her forever family. She would love to be walked in quiet areas and would suit a family that is happy to help her continue her training around other. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
One-year-old Esther loves to relax and look out of the window, always waiting for prime time bird and people watching. With her kittens having left the nest, she would suit a home where she would be spoilt rotten.

4. Esther

One-year-old Esther loves to relax and look out of the window, always waiting for prime time bird and people watching. With her kittens having left the nest, she would suit a home where she would be spoilt rotten. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:AnimalsAdoptionRSPCALeedsWakefield