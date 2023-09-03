There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Zeus
Zeus, a Staffie X, is a three-year-old bundle of energy and is looking for a family willing to offer unconditional love and keep up with his training. He can be unsure of other dogs so would suit a family that could help him feel comfortable when out on walks. Despite getting over excited at times, he loves a cuddle. Photo: RSPCA
2. Rosie
Four-year-old Rosie came to the centre when her owner was sadly no longer able to look after her. She would suit a family that would be willing to give her time and patience. Photo: RSPCA
3. Toto
Nine-year-old Toto is a German Shepherd who loves fuss, food and fun. He also enjoys long walks, playing fetch and running around. Not much is known about Toto's past but the team could tell he was well trained before coming to the centre. He is looking for a retirement home where he can have plenty of fun. Photo: RSPCA
4. Jarri-matti and Sylvester
Brothers Jarri-matti and Sylvester are one-year-old Domestic Short Hairs who love to play together. They would suit a family that is just as playful and adventurous as they are, preferably with cat savvy kids. Photo: RSPCA