There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Tala and Goose
Huskies Tala and Goose had a tough time before coming to the centre as they were both kept in cages for long periods of time. 12-year-old Goose is deaf and loves zooming about fields, while seven-year-old Tala enjoys chilling. Photo: RSPCA
2. Bailey, Betsy and Bunty
Domestic Short Hairs Bailey, Betsy and Bunty are all one-year-old and have never been apart - they even use each other as pillows. The amusing kittens are up for adoption as a trio. Photo: RSPCA
3. Brambles
Brambles is a three-year-old XL Bully who had a difficult start to life after being used for breeding. She loves going for walks so much that she gets giddy when she sees her harness being attached. Photo: RSPCA
4. Stella
Stella is a Lurcher X aged approximately nine years and six months. The brown-eyed pooch came to the centre after her owner died and is looking for a new home where she can sunbathe and curl up on the sofa. Photo: RSPCA