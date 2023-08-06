There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Cooper
Three-month-old Rottweiler Cooper is a cheeky little pup who would bring lots of love and fun to his new family. Sadly, he was taken away from his mum when he was only three weeks old, which meant his immune system did not develop correctly and so he became ill with a rare disease. This has not stopped Cooper from living a happy life and is all better since having been in foster care. He would suit a family experienced with Rottweilers or large breeds because, although small now, he will be huge in about two years. They should also be happy to continue his training with him. Photo: RSPCA
2. Ginger
One-year-old Ginger has cataracts and is partially blind. She often bumps into dining room chair legs and door frames, but this has not stopped her from living life to the fullest. She would suit a calm home with a family who are willing to help her settle and adapt to a new environment. Photo: RSPCA
3. Zeus
Zeus, a Staffie X, is a three-year-old bundle of energy and is looking for a family willing to offer unconditional love and keep up with his training. Photo: RSPCA
4. Colin, Curtis, Athena and Anthea
Two-month-old kittens Colin, Curtis, Athena and Anthea are super affectionate and love to wrestle with each other before a group snooze. They are looking for a home in pairs so they can carry on playing together. Photo: RSPCA