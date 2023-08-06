Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

RSPCA Leeds: Every cat and dog available for adoption including cheeky pup taken from mum at three weeks old

There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 6th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.

Three-month-old Rottweiler Cooper is a cheeky little pup who would bring lots of love and fun to his new family. Sadly, he was taken away from his mum when he was only three weeks old, which meant his immune system did not develop correctly and so he became ill with a rare disease. This has not stopped Cooper from living a happy life and is all better since having been in foster care. He would suit a family experienced with Rottweilers or large breeds because, although small now, he will be huge in about two years. They should also be happy to continue his training with him.

1. Cooper

Three-month-old Rottweiler Cooper is a cheeky little pup who would bring lots of love and fun to his new family. Sadly, he was taken away from his mum when he was only three weeks old, which meant his immune system did not develop correctly and so he became ill with a rare disease. This has not stopped Cooper from living a happy life and is all better since having been in foster care. He would suit a family experienced with Rottweilers or large breeds because, although small now, he will be huge in about two years. They should also be happy to continue his training with him. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
One-year-old Ginger has cataracts and is partially blind. She often bumps into dining room chair legs and door frames, but this has not stopped her from living life to the fullest. She would suit a calm home with a family who are willing to help her settle and adapt to a new environment.

2. Ginger

One-year-old Ginger has cataracts and is partially blind. She often bumps into dining room chair legs and door frames, but this has not stopped her from living life to the fullest. She would suit a calm home with a family who are willing to help her settle and adapt to a new environment. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Zeus, a Staffie X, is a three-year-old bundle of energy and is looking for a family willing to offer unconditional love and keep up with his training.

3. Zeus

Zeus, a Staffie X, is a three-year-old bundle of energy and is looking for a family willing to offer unconditional love and keep up with his training. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Two-month-old kittens Colin, Curtis, Athena and Anthea are super affectionate and love to wrestle with each other before a group snooze. They are looking for a home in pairs so they can carry on playing together.

4. Colin, Curtis, Athena and Anthea

Two-month-old kittens Colin, Curtis, Athena and Anthea are super affectionate and love to wrestle with each other before a group snooze. They are looking for a home in pairs so they can carry on playing together. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:RSPCAWakefieldLeeds