1 . Cooper

Three-month-old Rottweiler Cooper is a cheeky little pup who would bring lots of love and fun to his new family. Sadly, he was taken away from his mum when he was only three weeks old, which meant his immune system did not develop correctly and so he became ill with a rare disease. This has not stopped Cooper from living a happy life and is all better since having been in foster care. He would suit a family experienced with Rottweilers or large breeds because, although small now, he will be huge in about two years. They should also be happy to continue his training with him. Photo: RSPCA