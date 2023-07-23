3 . Ebony

One-year-old Ebony was brought to the centre after she was found abandoned in a cat carrier in some bushes with only a tea towel for comfort. She had fleas, was underweight and had fur loss around her neck which suggested she had been wearing a very tight collar for some time. But after care at the centre, her confidence and her fur is growing back. She would suit an experienced family who can continue to help her confidence grow and give her plenty of time to settle in. Photo by RSPCA