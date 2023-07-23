The pet charity homes the animals, all who arrived for various reasons, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that are looking for a new forever home. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Jarri-Matti & Sylvester
Jarri-matti and Sylvester is a gentle pair of one-year-old brothers who loves to cuddle. They will happily live with a family who have cat savvy kids.Photo by RSPCA
2. Charlie
Charlie is an approximately five-year-old excitable Border Terrier. Unfortunately, nothing is known about his past, but he is looking for a family who can spoil him rotten with love and attention. Photo by RSPCA
3. Ebony
One-year-old Ebony was brought to the centre after she was found abandoned in a cat carrier in some bushes with only a tea towel for comfort. She had fleas, was underweight and had fur loss around her neck which suggested she had been wearing a very tight collar for some time. But after care at the centre, her confidence and her fur is growing back. She would suit an experienced family who can continue to help her confidence grow and give her plenty of time to settle in. Photo by RSPCA
4. Jill
Three-year-old German Shepherd used to live on an allotment without shelter but, since coming to the centre, she has started to trust people again. She gets excited when she sees volunteers getting ready to take her out and is always well behaved on walks. She would suit an adult household, or one with older and dog-savvy children. Her new family should be prepared to give her time and patience to settle in. Photo by RSPCA