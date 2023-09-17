There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Zippy
Two-month-old Zippy was sadly abandoned outside the centre’s gate. He was terrified and shaking, hungry and covered in fleas, but the team fixed him up and he's now a little whirlwind of fun, joy and laughter. He loves to play, chase his toys and bat the ball on his scratching post. As he's still so young, he would suit a family that is around most of the time. Photo: RSPCA
2. Ivy, Willow and Fern
This adorable trio of kittens love to play fight with one another and chase each other about the apartment. Ideally, they would be rehomed together. They would suit a new family that is around most of the time as they are still young. Photo: RSPCA
3. Tyson
Two-year-old Tyson is a lurcher with a happy-go-lucky personality. He loves walks and exploring as much as he enjoys a relax on the sofa. His new family will need to be aware that he has a mild heart arrhythmia, which handlers will explain how this may affect him. Photo: RSPCA
4. Pat
Three-year-old Pat is a beautiful Maine Coon with a striking cream and red coat. She was in quite a poor state when she arrived at the centre, with an eye condition that has now been resolved through an operation. She is a friendly girl who loves attention and being stroked. Pat enjoys being groomed and would need an owner that is able to help keep her coat in tip top condition. Photo: RSPCA