There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Audrey and Fran
This is mother and daughter duo Audrey and Fran. The cheeky Chihuahuas, aged nine and five, do everything together - eating, napping and playing. Mum Audrey is shyer than Fran and can take longer to trust new people, but once she's comfortable, she loves a cuddle. Fran always checks out new visitors, giving them the sniff of approval. The pair would suit a family experienced with Chihuahuas, and a calm, quiet and patient home with older children would be ideal. Photo: RSPCA
2. Dotty
Four-month-old Dotty has been lucky enough to stay at a foster home and loves nothing more than being around people. She is good natured kitten who has plenty of playful moments. Dotty would suit a family who is happy to introduce her to the great outdoors when she's old enough. Photo: RSPCA
3. Fluffy
Fluffy, 13, has been described as a "sweet and gentle lady" who loves being around people. She would suit a quiet and calm home where she can relax and spend her time lounging around. Her new family would need to help her with her daily grooming regime. Photo: RSPCA
4. Taz
Four-year-old Taz is a GSD x Akita who came to the centre last year after a family could no longer adopt her. She went through lots of training and was adopted again but this did not work out for her. Now, she is ready to find her forever family. She would love to be walked in quiet areas and would suit a family that is happy to help her continue her training around other. Photo: RSPCA