Six angelic cats up for adoption at RSPCA Leeds including tiny two-month-old Tabitha who loves toys

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 11:30 BST

Here are six of the most angelic cats up for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.

The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Tabitha, a tiny two-month-old kitten with soft, fluffy fur and a gentle, playful spirit.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1. Tabitha

Tabitha is a beautiful two-month-old kitten with soft, fluffy fur and a gentle, playful spirit. She's shy at first but soon explores with curiosity. She loves toys - especially tablet mouse games - and would thrive in a calm home with patient adopters, older children, and plenty of cosy spots to feel safe. | RSPCA

2. Bob and Betty

Bob and Betty are an inseparable pair of one-year-olds who sadly came from an overcrowded home with lots of other cats. They're looking for a calm, patient new home where they can stay together forever - they're already so bonded, so can't imagine life apart. | RSPCA

3. Simba

Simba is a gentle, affectionate three-year-old with a big heart and a love of human company. Rescued from a cramped home living with more than 40 other cats, he's now thriving in foster care and adores lap cuddles, window-watching, and play. Simba would suit a calm, patient home with access to outdoor space, where he can continue to flourish and feel truly loved. | RSPCA

4. Noisette

Noisette is a quiet, gentle one-year-old still learning to trust. She’s shy at first but has a sweet nature and a growing playful side - especially around other cats. She’s looking for a calm home with a friendly young feline companion and patient humans who’ll let her blossom in her own time. Noisette isn’t cuddly yet, but she’s full of potential. | RSPCA

5. Blanchette

Blanchette is a gorgeous one-year-old with a perfect mix of independence and affection. This confident cat loves calm, grown-up homes where she can choose between cuddles or quiet time. She enjoys routine, sunny spots, and being the centre of attention. Blanchette would thrive as the only cat in a serene home that appreciates her charming, sassy spirit. | RSPCA

