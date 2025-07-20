The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Simba, a gentle, affectionate three-year-old who was rescued from a cramped home living with more than 40 other cats.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Simba Simba is a gentle, affectionate three-year-old with a big heart and a love of human company. Rescued from a cramped home living with more than 40 other cats, he's now thriving in foster care and adores lap cuddles, window-watching, and play. Simba would suit a calm, patient home with access to outdoor space, where he can continue to flourish and feel truly loved. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Tiana Tiana is a gentle three-year-old with a soft nature, bright eyes, and a beautiful long coat. Rescued from poor conditions, she’s now seeking a calm, loving home with a secure garden. She enjoys grooming, window-watching, and quiet companionship. Tiana would thrive with patient adopters who can offer her the peace and comfort she truly deserves. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Omelette Omelette is a snuggly four-year-old with heaps of charm. He loves lap time, belly rubs, and being close to his humans. Confident, affectionate, and playful, he’s happiest as the only cat. Omelette has mild rhinitis, needing no meds - just a bit of care. He’d suit an indoor home, ideally with a secure outdoor space. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Noisette Noisette is a quiet, gentle one-year-old still learning to trust. She’s shy at first but has a sweet nature and a growing playful side - especially around other cats. She’s looking for a calm home with a friendly young feline companion and patient humans who’ll let her blossom in her own time. Noisette isn’t cuddly yet, but she’s full of potential. | RSPCA Photo Sales

5 . Blanchette Blanchette is a gorgeous one-year-old with a perfect mix of independence and affection. This confident cat loves calm, grown-up homes where she can choose between cuddles or quiet time. She enjoys routine, sunny spots, and being the centre of attention. Blanchette would thrive as the only cat in a serene home that appreciates her charming, sassy spirit. | RSPCA Photo Sales

6 . Lottie Lottie is a gentle nine-month-old with a sweet, affectionate nature. Though a little shy at first, she blossoms with kindness and calm. She loves cosy naps, toy ball chases, and snuggles once she’s settled. Lottie would thrive in a quiet home and may enjoy the company of a friendly, playful cat companion. | RSPCA Photo Sales