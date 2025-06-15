The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Nala, an affectionate eight-year-old looking for a calm, cosy home to enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Nala Nala is an affectionate eight-year-old looking for a calm, cosy home to enjoy life’s simple pleasures. She loves sunny spots, soft blankets, and a gentle routine. While laid-back at heart, she still enjoys bursts of play with her favourite toys. Nala would suit a peaceful household with someone who appreciates quiet companionship and a steady, loving presence. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Daisy Daisy is a sweet, affectionate 10-month-old who’s ready for a fresh start after being found abandoned with her kitten. Now it's her turn to be cherished. She loves company, cosy spots, and a good chat. Daisy would suit a quiet home with outdoor access and no other cats. She can live with calm, cat-savvy children aged 14 and older. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Charlie Charlie is a three-year-old curious and sociable cat who loves playtime, window watching, and sticking close to his people. He’s looking for an attentive home where he’ll get plenty of interaction, stimulation, and snacks. Ideal for experienced cat lovers, Charlie promises fun, companionship, and a charming presence in everyday life. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Chunk Chunk is a one-year-old male Tabby with a striking face and soft fur. While his past is unclear, he’s shown resilience, learning to trust people again with time and patience. Chunk enjoys interactive play and occasional affection but values his independence. He’s best suited to an adult-only home with a calm environment and outdoor access to explore once settled. | RSPCA Photo Sales