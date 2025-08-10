The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Bob and Betty, an inseparable pair of one-year-olds who are looking for their new home together.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners -

Bob and Betty are an inseparable pair of one-year-olds who sadly came from an overcrowded home with lots of other cats. They're looking for a calm, patient new home where they can stay together forever - they're already so bonded, so can't imagine life apart.

Noisette is a quiet, gentle one-year-old still learning to trust. She's shy at first but has a sweet nature and a growing playful side - especially around other cats. She's looking for a calm home with a friendly young feline companion and patient humans who'll let her blossom in her own time. Noisette isn't cuddly yet, but she's full of potential.

Blanchette is a gorgeous one-year-old with a perfect mix of independence and affection. This confident cat loves calm, grown-up homes where she can choose between cuddles or quiet time. She enjoys routine, sunny spots, and being the centre of attention. Blanchette would thrive as the only cat in a serene home that appreciates her charming, sassy spirit.