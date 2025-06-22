The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Omelette, a snuggly four-year-old with heaps of charm.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Omelette Omelette is a snuggly four-year-old with heaps of charm. He loves lap time, belly rubs, and being close to his humans. Confident, affectionate, and playful, he's happiest as the only cat. Omelette has mild rhinitis, needing no meds - just a bit of care. He'd suit an indoor home, ideally with a secure outdoor space.

2 . Noisette Noisette is a quiet, gentle one-year-old still learning to trust. She's shy at first but has a sweet nature and a growing playful side - especially around other cats. She's looking for a calm home with a friendly young feline companion and patient humans who'll let her blossom in her own time. Noisette isn't cuddly yet, but she's full of potential.

3 . Blanchette Blanchette is a gorgeous one-year-old with a perfect mix of independence and affection. This confident cat loves calm, grown-up homes where she can choose between cuddles or quiet time. She enjoys routine, sunny spots, and being the centre of attention. Blanchette would thrive as the only cat in a serene home that appreciates her charming, sassy spirit.

4 . Lottie Lottie is a gentle nine-month-old with a sweet, affectionate nature. Though a little shy at first, she blossoms with kindness and calm. She loves cosy naps, toy ball chases, and snuggles once she's settled. Lottie would thrive in a quiet home and may enjoy the company of a friendly, playful cat companion.

5 . Daisy Daisy is a sweet, affectionate 10-month-old who's ready for a fresh start after being found abandoned with her kitten. Now it's her turn to be cherished. She loves company, cosy spots, and a good chat. Daisy would suit a quiet home with outdoor access and no other cats. She can live with calm, cat-savvy children aged 14 and older.

6 . Charlie Charlie is a three-year-old curious and sociable cat who loves playtime, window watching, and sticking close to his people. He's looking for an attentive home where he'll get plenty of interaction, stimulation, and snacks. Ideal for experienced cat lovers, Charlie promises fun, companionship, and a charming presence in everyday life.