The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Twiglet, a 10-month-old kitten who was found abandoned, locked in her carrier and tied to a tree.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Twiglet Twiglet is a 10-month-old kitten who's incredibly affectionate and loves nothing more than being around people. She was found abandoned, locked in her carrier and tied to a tree before the lovely team at Chantry Vets called for help. But despite all that, she hasn't let it dull her sweet nature. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Bob and Betty Bob and Betty are an inseparable pair of one-year-olds who sadly came from an overcrowded home with lots of other cats. They're looking for a calm, patient new home where they can stay together forever - they're already so bonded, so can't imagine life apart. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Simba Simba is a gentle, affectionate three-year-old with a big heart and a love of human company. Rescued from a cramped home living with more than 40 other cats, he's now thriving in foster care and adores lap cuddles, window-watching, and play. Simba would suit a calm, patient home with access to outdoor space, where he can continue to flourish and feel truly loved. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Tiana Tiana is a gentle three-year-old with a soft nature, bright eyes, and a beautiful long coat. Rescued from poor conditions, she’s now seeking a calm, loving home with a secure garden. She enjoys grooming, window-watching, and quiet companionship. Tiana would thrive with patient adopters who can offer her the peace and comfort she truly deserves. | RSPCA Photo Sales

5 . Omelette Omelette is a snuggly four-year-old with heaps of charm. He loves lap time, belly rubs, and being close to his humans. Confident, affectionate, and playful, he’s happiest as the only cat. Omelette has mild rhinitis, needing no meds - just a bit of care. He’d suit an indoor home, ideally with a secure outdoor space. | RSPCA Photo Sales

6 . Noisette Noisette is a quiet, gentle one-year-old still learning to trust. She’s shy at first but has a sweet nature and a growing playful side - especially around other cats. She’s looking for a calm home with a friendly young feline companion and patient humans who’ll let her blossom in her own time. Noisette isn’t cuddly yet, but she’s full of potential. | RSPCA Photo Sales