10 cute cats up for adoption at RSPCA Leeds including kitten sadly abandoned in carrier tied to tree

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 27th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST

Here are 10 of the cutest cats up for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.

The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Twiglet, a 10-month-old kitten who was found abandoned, locked in her carrier and tied to a tree.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

Twiglet is a 10-month-old kitten who's incredibly affectionate and loves nothing more than being around people. She was found abandoned, locked in her carrier and tied to a tree before the lovely team at Chantry Vets called for help. But despite all that, she hasn't let it dull her sweet nature.

1. Twiglet

Twiglet is a 10-month-old kitten who's incredibly affectionate and loves nothing more than being around people. She was found abandoned, locked in her carrier and tied to a tree before the lovely team at Chantry Vets called for help. But despite all that, she hasn't let it dull her sweet nature. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Bob and Betty are an inseparable pair of one-year-olds who sadly came from an overcrowded home with lots of other cats. They're looking for a calm, patient new home where they can stay together forever - they're already so bonded, so can't imagine life apart.

2. Bob and Betty

Bob and Betty are an inseparable pair of one-year-olds who sadly came from an overcrowded home with lots of other cats. They're looking for a calm, patient new home where they can stay together forever - they're already so bonded, so can't imagine life apart. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Simba is a gentle, affectionate three-year-old with a big heart and a love of human company. Rescued from a cramped home living with more than 40 other cats, he's now thriving in foster care and adores lap cuddles, window-watching, and play. Simba would suit a calm, patient home with access to outdoor space, where he can continue to flourish and feel truly loved.

3. Simba

Simba is a gentle, affectionate three-year-old with a big heart and a love of human company. Rescued from a cramped home living with more than 40 other cats, he's now thriving in foster care and adores lap cuddles, window-watching, and play. Simba would suit a calm, patient home with access to outdoor space, where he can continue to flourish and feel truly loved. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Tiana is a gentle three-year-old with a soft nature, bright eyes, and a beautiful long coat. Rescued from poor conditions, she’s now seeking a calm, loving home with a secure garden. She enjoys grooming, window-watching, and quiet companionship. Tiana would thrive with patient adopters who can offer her the peace and comfort she truly deserves.

4. Tiana

Tiana is a gentle three-year-old with a soft nature, bright eyes, and a beautiful long coat. Rescued from poor conditions, she’s now seeking a calm, loving home with a secure garden. She enjoys grooming, window-watching, and quiet companionship. Tiana would thrive with patient adopters who can offer her the peace and comfort she truly deserves. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Omelette is a snuggly four-year-old with heaps of charm. He loves lap time, belly rubs, and being close to his humans. Confident, affectionate, and playful, he’s happiest as the only cat. Omelette has mild rhinitis, needing no meds - just a bit of care. He’d suit an indoor home, ideally with a secure outdoor space.

5. Omelette

Omelette is a snuggly four-year-old with heaps of charm. He loves lap time, belly rubs, and being close to his humans. Confident, affectionate, and playful, he’s happiest as the only cat. Omelette has mild rhinitis, needing no meds - just a bit of care. He’d suit an indoor home, ideally with a secure outdoor space. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Noisette is a quiet, gentle one-year-old still learning to trust. She’s shy at first but has a sweet nature and a growing playful side - especially around other cats. She’s looking for a calm home with a friendly young feline companion and patient humans who’ll let her blossom in her own time. Noisette isn’t cuddly yet, but she’s full of potential.

6. Noisette

Noisette is a quiet, gentle one-year-old still learning to trust. She’s shy at first but has a sweet nature and a growing playful side - especially around other cats. She’s looking for a calm home with a friendly young feline companion and patient humans who’ll let her blossom in her own time. Noisette isn’t cuddly yet, but she’s full of potential. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice