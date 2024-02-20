Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Royal Park School Leeds: New gym, vegetable growing beds and fruit orchard open on site of demolished school

A new community park, complete with vegetable growing beds, a fruit orchard, and an outdoor gym, has opened where a Leeds school once stood.
James Connolly
Published 20th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
The Royal Park School, in Hyde Park, closed down in 2004 and was eventually demolished.

But now, the site has been given a new lease of life for community activities.

A new community park has opened on the site of the former Royal Park Primary School, which was demolished in 2004. Photo: Leeds City Council.
A new community park has opened on the site of the former Royal Park Primary School, which was demolished in 2004. Photo: Leeds City Council.
When the decision was made to transform the space into a park by Leeds City Council four years ago, suggestions included community gardens, after-school activities and food-growing classes.

The new Royal Park was officially opened earlier this month by members of Hyde Park Neighbourhood Forum.

People will now be able to pick and eat the fruit, as well as exercising on the outdoor gym. It also includes a multi-use games area with children’s play equipment, aimed at both older and younger kids.

Some features remain from the site's school days, including benches where the children used to sit. Photo: Leeds City Council.
Some features remain from the site’s school days, including benches where the children used to sit. Photo: Leeds City Council.

Some features remain from the site's school days, including benches where the children used to sit.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: "It’s wonderful to see Royal Park finally open to the public and we are delighted with how it’s turned out.

The Royal Park School was permanently closed in 2004 and eventually demolished. Photo: Leeds City Council.
The Royal Park School was permanently closed in 2004 and eventually demolished. Photo: Leeds City Council.

"We know it’s been a while coming, but the park is now open and ready to be enjoyed by the Hyde Park community.

"As a green space, it will provide many benefits to the neighbourhood and bring people together, similar to how Royal Park School used to back in the day. We’ve put up a sign in the park for anyone who wants to read about the history of the school and how it came to be a park."

