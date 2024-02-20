Royal Park School Leeds: New gym, vegetable growing beds and fruit orchard open on site of demolished school
The Royal Park School, in Hyde Park, closed down in 2004 and was eventually demolished.
But now, the site has been given a new lease of life for community activities.
When the decision was made to transform the space into a park by Leeds City Council four years ago, suggestions included community gardens, after-school activities and food-growing classes.
The new Royal Park was officially opened earlier this month by members of Hyde Park Neighbourhood Forum.
People will now be able to pick and eat the fruit, as well as exercising on the outdoor gym. It also includes a multi-use games area with children’s play equipment, aimed at both older and younger kids.
Some features remain from the site's school days, including benches where the children used to sit.
Coun Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: "It’s wonderful to see Royal Park finally open to the public and we are delighted with how it’s turned out.
"We know it’s been a while coming, but the park is now open and ready to be enjoyed by the Hyde Park community.
"As a green space, it will provide many benefits to the neighbourhood and bring people together, similar to how Royal Park School used to back in the day. We’ve put up a sign in the park for anyone who wants to read about the history of the school and how it came to be a park."