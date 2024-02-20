Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Royal Park School, in Hyde Park, closed down in 2004 and was eventually demolished.

But now, the site has been given a new lease of life for community activities.

A new community park has opened on the site of the former Royal Park Primary School, which was demolished in 2004. Photo: Leeds City Council.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the decision was made to transform the space into a park by Leeds City Council four years ago, suggestions included community gardens, after-school activities and food-growing classes.

The new Royal Park was officially opened earlier this month by members of Hyde Park Neighbourhood Forum.

People will now be able to pick and eat the fruit, as well as exercising on the outdoor gym. It also includes a multi-use games area with children’s play equipment, aimed at both older and younger kids.

Some features remain from the site’s school days, including benches where the children used to sit. Photo: Leeds City Council.

Some features remain from the site's school days, including benches where the children used to sit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: "It’s wonderful to see Royal Park finally open to the public and we are delighted with how it’s turned out.

The Royal Park School was permanently closed in 2004 and eventually demolished. Photo: Leeds City Council.

"We know it’s been a while coming, but the park is now open and ready to be enjoyed by the Hyde Park community.