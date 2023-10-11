A bar of chocolate dating back to 1935 that was found under a bed in Leeds is expected to fetch up to £200 at auction.

The royal souvenir chocolates belonged to Vera Petchell, who kept them safe and avoided eating them for 82 years after her dad urged her not to; telling her that they would be valuable in years to come.

But after treasuring them for a lifetime Vera thought she’d lost them when they vanished without a trace about six years ago when she was 90 years old.

Nadine Mccafferty, 71, from Beeston, Leeds, one of Vera’s four children, said: “Mum was mortified when she lost the chocolates. She had us hunting high and low for them.

The bar of chocolate was kept safe by Vera Petchell after she was given it when she was eight-years-old. Photo: Hansons

"They used to be in a drawer in her bedroom but we couldn’t find them. She thought we’d accidentally thrown them out.

“We found them when we were clearing her house in Beeston after she died at the age of 95 in November 2022. They were tucked away at the back of a drawer under her bed.”

Nadine said that the chocolates were found in an old toffee tin that they hadn’t come across before, adding: “It’s a shame mum never knew we’d found them. She spent the last few years of her life wondering where they’d got to. She kept them safe forever. Her dad told her not to eat them because they might be worth something one day.”

The value of the The Rowntree chocolates made to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of King George V and Queen Mary will be found when they go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers in October with a guide price of £100-£200.

School children in Leeds were given the bar of chocolate to mark the silver jubilee in 1935. Photo: Hansons

The chocolates were distributed to school children in the city to mark the event while Vera was at Princess Field School in Holbeck.

Nadine said: “After finally finding the chocolates and knowing how much they meant to mum we decided to put them into auction to preserve them. We can’t really split them between four.”

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “What a relief those chocolates have been found and are here to honour Vera’s memory. I can imagine her horror at thinking she had lost them after treasuring them for more than 80 years.

“But this story is destined to have a happy ending. This find has sparked memories of a wonderful Yorkshire woman, old-school discipline and a child’s respect for her father.

Vera Petchell was 'mortified' when she lost the chocolates and sadly died in 2022 not knowing where they were. Photo: Hansons

"It must have been hard for Vera not to eat a morsel of chocolate but in those days a gift like this was so special it was treated like treasure.”

Mr Hanson said that the toffee tin will have helped preserve the commemorative confectionary item, adding: “Consequently, they’re in good condition considering they were made nearly a century ago.

“They are partially visible as some of the silver foil covering them has torn. The chunky chocolate pieces have Rowntree’s name on each piece.