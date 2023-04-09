Royal Armouries: Best pictures from return of international jousting tournament to Leeds
Jousting has become a bank holiday tradition at Royal Armouries in Leeds.
Knights in full armour served up Easter entertainment yesterday (April 8), raising their lances and facing off against each other in front of a crowd in true medieval fashion.
They will do so once again today (April 9) before the best individual jouster is awarded the Sword of Honour on the final day of action tomorrow (April 10). Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was part of the captivated audience yesterday to capture shots that form this gallery.
