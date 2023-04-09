News you can trust since 1890
Royal Armouries: Best pictures from return of international jousting tournament to Leeds

Jousting has become a bank holiday tradition at Royal Armouries in Leeds.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Apr 2023, 08:03 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST

Knights in full armour served up Easter entertainment yesterday (April 8), raising their lances and facing off against each other in front of a crowd in true medieval fashion.

They will do so once again today (April 9) before the best individual jouster is awarded the Sword of Honour on the final day of action tomorrow (April 10). Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was part of the captivated audience yesterday to capture shots that form this gallery.

Tickets for the jousting tournament can be purchased online.

The Polish team of Jarostaw Struczynski and Przemystaw Jabtonski has been competing against Stacy Van Dolah-Evans and Kyle Van Dolah-Evans of the USA and Andrew Deane and Simon John from the UK.

1. International stars

The Polish team of Jarostaw Struczynski and Przemystaw Jabtonski has been competing against Stacy Van Dolah-Evans and Kyle Van Dolah-Evans of the USA and Andrew Deane and Simon John from the UK. Photo: Steve Riding

Spectators can choose their favourite team to support at each showing. The shows will be taking place at 11am and 2pm today and tomorrow.

2. Choose your jouster

Spectators can choose their favourite team to support at each showing. The shows will be taking place at 11am and 2pm today and tomorrow. Photo: Steve Riding

On the final day of the tournament, the best individual jouster will be awarded the Sword of Honour.

3. Sword of Honour

On the final day of the tournament, the best individual jouster will be awarded the Sword of Honour. Photo: Steve Riding

In response to the cost of living crisis, ticket prices have been lowered.

4. Affordable fun

In response to the cost of living crisis, ticket prices have been lowered. Photo: Steve Riding

