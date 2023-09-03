Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Roundhay school reunion: Heartwarming pictures as Leeds classmates meet up 60 years after starting school

Saturday marked 60 years to the day that this cohort walked through the gates of Roundhay Grammar and Roundhay High.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 16:09 BST

Around 40 former pupils returned to the Old Park Road site, now Roundhay School, for a big reunion this weekend. They shared memories of their time at the boy and girls schools between 1963-1970, and enjoyed refreshments and 1960s music.

The event was organised by former rugby player Irvin Gale, who circulated the news across Facebook. Former pupils travelled for miles to attend the event – even as far as Israel.

Our photographer Steve Riding captured these heartwarming pictures from the day.

Neil Brosgill gives Harvey Harris a hug

1. Roundhay reunion

Neil Brosgill gives Harvey Harris a hug Photo: Steve Riding

Nigel Halmshaw, Phil Atkinson and Nidge Blackburn

2. Roundhay reunion

Nigel Halmshaw, Phil Atkinson and Nidge Blackburn Photo: Steve Riding

Irvin Gale, who organised the event, with former teacher and Head of Year John Shephard

3. Roundhay reunion

Irvin Gale, who organised the event, with former teacher and Head of Year John Shephard Photo: Steve Riding

The former classmates attended Roundhay Grammar School or Roundhay High School between 1963-1970

4. Roundhay reunion

The former classmates attended Roundhay Grammar School or Roundhay High School between 1963-1970 Photo: Steve Riding

