Saturday marked 60 years to the day that this cohort walked through the gates of Roundhay Grammar and Roundhay High.

Around 40 former pupils returned to the Old Park Road site, now Roundhay School, for a big reunion this weekend. They shared memories of their time at the boy and girls schools between 1963-1970, and enjoyed refreshments and 1960s music.

The event was organised by former rugby player Irvin Gale, who circulated the news across Facebook. Former pupils travelled for miles to attend the event – even as far as Israel.

Our photographer Steve Riding captured these heartwarming pictures from the day.

1 . Roundhay reunion Neil Brosgill gives Harvey Harris a hug

2 . Roundhay reunion Nigel Halmshaw, Phil Atkinson and Nidge Blackburn

3 . Roundhay reunion Irvin Gale, who organised the event, with former teacher and Head of Year John Shephard

4 . Roundhay reunion The former classmates attended Roundhay Grammar School or Roundhay High School between 1963-1970