At 4.59pm on Saturday (May 14), police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to a footpath next to the Lakeside Cafe in Roundhay Park, Leeds, where a cyclist had been injured in an incident.

The cyclist, a man in his thirties, had received serious injuries after coming off his bike with no other vehicles involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online reports state that locals sprung into action administering aid until the emergency services arrived. The cyclist was taken to hospital in a critical condition.