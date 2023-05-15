Roundhay Park Leeds: Hero bystanders rush to aid injured cyclist after incident near Lakeside Cafe
Local heroes reportedly rushed to the aid of an injured cyclist in Roundhay Park.
At 4.59pm on Saturday (May 14), police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to a footpath next to the Lakeside Cafe in Roundhay Park, Leeds, where a cyclist had been injured in an incident.
The cyclist, a man in his thirties, had received serious injuries after coming off his bike with no other vehicles involved.
Online reports state that locals sprung into action administering aid until the emergency services arrived. The cyclist was taken to hospital in a critical condition.