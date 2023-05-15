Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Roundhay Park Leeds: Hero bystanders rush to aid injured cyclist after incident near Lakeside Cafe

Local heroes reportedly rushed to the aid of an injured cyclist in Roundhay Park.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th May 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 15:18 BST

At 4.59pm on Saturday (May 14), police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to a footpath next to the Lakeside Cafe in Roundhay Park, Leeds, where a cyclist had been injured in an incident.

The cyclist, a man in his thirties, had received serious injuries after coming off his bike with no other vehicles involved.

Online reports state that locals sprung into action administering aid until the emergency services arrived. The cyclist was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The ambulance service had been called to a footpath next to the Lakeside Café in Roundhay Park. Picture: Steve RidingThe ambulance service had been called to a footpath next to the Lakeside Café in Roundhay Park. Picture: Steve Riding
