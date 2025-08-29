Outdoor events at Roundhay Park in Leeds will now be able to welcome almost 70,000 people - making it the UK’s biggest outdoor arena.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The park, which has previously staged gigs by Genesis, The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen, has been granted a new licence increasing capacity from 19,000 to 69,999. Events will be limited to no more than two weekends each year.

The decision was made at a recent licensing meeting, with a Leeds City Council spokesperson calling it an “important boost” for the local economy that will raise the city’s profile nationally and internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U2 attracted massive crowds to Roundhay Park in 1993. | YPN

The announcement has sparked excitement among music fans, with many recalling memorable past concerts at the park.

Reader James Squires said: “Saw Michael Jackson, Robbie Williams, Ed Sheeran, Genesis, Love Parade all here. Bring it back!!! Economic benefit to the city is massive.”

Gary Mountfold added: “It's about time they had massive gigs there again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert John Gallagher joked: “Just in time for Oasis to announce Leg 2 of the European tour.”

Scott Linley remembered a soggy but unforgettable night: “Saw Ed Sheeran there a couple of years ago and had to walk back into Leeds as the traffic was ridiculous (not organised) and was covered in mud as the weather literally turned it into the biggest mud bath ever!

“Saying that it was an amazing venue.”

But not all residents welcomed the news. Some voiced concerns about management and noise.

Chrissie Moorhouse said: “Seen amazing concerts there. Fabulous atmosphere. Not good for locals, though.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle O’Regan added: “Saw Ed Sheeran here a few years ago and it was the most poorly organised event I’ve ever attended.”

Roundhay Park’s capacity was capped at 19,000 in 2019, following a decline in demand for large-scale events.

A council spokesperson said: “The increased capacity means the council can once again potentially facilitate larger-scale entertainment events at Roundhay, which has in the past played host to concerts by legendary music names such as the Rolling Stones, Madonna and U2.

“Any similar events in the future would provide an important boost to the local economy while also raising Leeds’s profile, both nationally and internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to liaise closely with residents and stakeholders on matters relating to the use of the park, and are fully committed to ensuring that it remains a wonderful place to visit all year round.”