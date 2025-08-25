12 action-packed photos from the Roman Festival at Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds

The museum in Leeds hosted a special Roman Festival over the weekend, offering everything from tastings of traditional food and drink to mini chariot racing, sword and shield workshops, and pottery making.

The festival ran alongside Gladiators: Heroes of the Colosseum, an exhibition created in collaboration with the Colosseum in Rome.

See 12 photos from the festivities below:

1 . Roman Festival at Royal Armouries, Leeds An re-enactment group entertaining the crowds in the outdoor amphitheatre.

2 . Roman Festival at Royal Armouries, Leeds Hugh Milton, part of the Griffin Historical Group, dressed as a Roman Woodworker giving demonstration to weekend visitors of his craft during the Roman Festival.

3 . Roman Festival at Royal Armouries, Leeds 'Gladiatrix Ready' (female gladiator), performing a Roman gladiator demonstration of weaponry skills.

4 . Roman Festival at Royal Armouries, Leeds Bernie White dressed as a Roman legionnaire.

5 . Roman Festival at Royal Armouries, Leeds Hugh Milton giving demonstration to weekend visitors of his craft during the Roman Festival.

6 . Roman Festival at Royal Armouries, Leeds An re-enactment group entertaining the crowds in the outdoor amphitheatre demonstrating their show Androcles and the Tiger.