12 action-packed photos from the Roman Festival at Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Aug 2025, 17:33 BST

Visitors to the Royal Armouries stepped back in time this Bank Holiday, with Roman feasts, chariot racing, and gladiator-inspired workshops bringing history to life.

The museum in Leeds hosted a special Roman Festival over the weekend, offering everything from tastings of traditional food and drink to mini chariot racing, sword and shield workshops, and pottery making.

The festival ran alongside Gladiators: Heroes of the Colosseum, an exhibition created in collaboration with the Colosseum in Rome.

See 12 photos from the festivities below:

An re-enactment group entertaining the crowds in the outdoor amphitheatre.

1. Roman Festival at Royal Armouries, Leeds

An re-enactment group entertaining the crowds in the outdoor amphitheatre. | National World Photo: James Hardisty

Hugh Milton, part of the Griffin Historical Group, dressed as a Roman Woodworker giving demonstration to weekend visitors of his craft during the Roman Festival.

2. Roman Festival at Royal Armouries, Leeds

Hugh Milton, part of the Griffin Historical Group, dressed as a Roman Woodworker giving demonstration to weekend visitors of his craft during the Roman Festival. | National World Photo: James Hardisty

'Gladiatrix Ready' (female gladiator), performing a Roman gladiator demonstration of weaponry skills.

3. Roman Festival at Royal Armouries, Leeds

'Gladiatrix Ready' (female gladiator), performing a Roman gladiator demonstration of weaponry skills. | National World Photo: James Hardisty

Bernie White dressed as a Roman legionnaire.

4. Roman Festival at Royal Armouries, Leeds

Bernie White dressed as a Roman legionnaire. | National World Photo: James Hardisty

Hugh Milton giving demonstration to weekend visitors of his craft during the Roman Festival.

5. Roman Festival at Royal Armouries, Leeds

Hugh Milton giving demonstration to weekend visitors of his craft during the Roman Festival. | National World Photo: James Hardisty

An re-enactment group entertaining the crowds in the outdoor amphitheatre demonstrating their show Androcles and the Tiger.

6. Roman Festival at Royal Armouries, Leeds

An re-enactment group entertaining the crowds in the outdoor amphitheatre demonstrating their show Androcles and the Tiger. | National World Photo: James Hardisty

