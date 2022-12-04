The 40-year-old, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, now talks through a computer that is able to create a version of his Yorkshire accent. His reading of Tom Percival’s Tilda Tries Again was broadcast on Saturday evening to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

He was joined for the recording at the CBeebies studio by his wife Lindsey and two of the pair’s children – Maya, seven, and Jackson, three. The youngsters directed their dad from the TV gallery, helped count down and shouted “action” when the cameras started rolling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the broadcast, Rob said: “I used to love reading to my own children as part of their bedtime routine. I was so excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story. Reading and literacy are so important. It doesn’t matter what your disability is, reading is accessible to everyone.”

After the show aired, his dad took to Twitter to share his pride. Geoff Burrow said: “Tilda Tries Again - just seen this inspirational Ceebies Bedtime Stories being read by my wonderful son. What a truly inspiring story for anyone struggling hey? Very Proud Dad xxxxxxx.”

His message was shared by hundreds of others on the social media site, with many adding their own words of congratulations. MrG! replied: “It was wonderful! I recorded it, and explained to my two teenage sons why it meant so much!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heather Costello wrote: “We watched it and recorded it, my 3 year old grandson is here for the night and loved the story. Please tell Rob we think he’s wonderful!”

AlienbornBrit said: “Your son is amazing. I loved the way he introduced himself and read the story. My heart goes out to you and your family but I can imagine the pride you feel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former rugby league player Rob Burrow makes history as he reads a CBeebies Bedtime Story using special technology. Picture: BBC/PA Wire

Tilda Tries Again is an inspirational tale that tells of how a little girl finds a new way to approach her problems and believe in herself. Its author, Tom Percival, said: “The reading by @Rob7Burrow on @CBeebiesHQ tonight is hard to describe. It was SO powerful and will do a huge amount to raise awareness of Eye Gaze technologies. Amazing work, Rob. Just brilliant!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arden Jones said: “Powerful is the word. What an amazing and inspiring person @Rob7Burrow is.”

Kate Walker said: “It was brilliant. And yes, really powerful and what amazing technology.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It proved to be an emotional watch for many of those tuning in, with some moved to tears by Rob’s reading. Suemarie wrote: “Just watched #cbeebiesbedtimestory for the first time in forever. Cried like a baby at @Rob7Burrow just his smile brings tears these days xxxx.”

Reb wrote: “@CBeebiesHQ such a massive smile seeing #robburrow reading the #cbeebiesbedtimestory this evening. I'm 36 and have no children but I have just tuned in. Well done. Brilliant for equality and allowing children to see people like them and continuing to raise awareness of #mnd.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Boardman said: “We watched in our house, it was beautiful. Well done Rob and all involved.”