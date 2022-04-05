Burrow, 39, who spent 16 years playing for the Leeds Rhinos and was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2019, was made an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours list.

On Tuesday, he will be honoured for his services to both the rugby league and the Motor Neurone Disease community.

Rob Burrow wants to open an MND centre.

Since The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease appeal launched in September 2021, £1.87 million has been raised, thanks to support from the people of Leeds, the UK and beyond.

The unit, for which around £5m is needed, will see all MND services housed under one roof for the first time.

Patients will have access to a range of holistic support tailored to their needs, from speech and language therapy, to diet and nutrition advice, and physiotherapy.

Leeds Hospitals Charity is the charity of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

It supports Leeds General Infirmary, Leeds Children’s Hospital, Leeds Cancer Centre, St James’s University Hospital, Chapel Allerton Hospital, Seacroft Hospital, Wharfedale Hospital and Leeds Dental Institute.

Pontefract-born Burrow played 492 times for Rhinos from 2001-2017, winning eight Super League Grand Finals, the World Club Challenge and league leaders’ shield three times and two Challenge Cups.

Speaking when his MBE was first announced, Rob said: “It is truly humbling to be awarded the MBE and I would like to thank everyone who has made this possible,” Burrow said.

“2020 has taught us all to appreciate the gifts we have and it is my honour and privilege to accept this award on behalf of all the MND community.

“I hope it gives people hope that we are not ignored and the drive for more research and support to end MND will not stop.”

Other luminaries of British life to attend the event include pop star Engelbert Humperdinck, keyboardist Rick Wakeman and physicist and broadcaster Prof Jim Al-Khalili.