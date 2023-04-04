News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
6 minutes ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
1 hour ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
2 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
2 hours ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court

Rob Burrow: Meet and greet with darts stars Nathan Aspinall and Chris Dobey in honour of Leeds Rhinos legend

A meet and greet featuring darts stars Nathan Aspinall and Chris Dobey is set to be hosted in support of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

The darts icons are set to make an appearance at Venue23 in Wakefield to meet fans and face off against each other. One of the stars will also take on a VIP ticket holder, and money generated by ticket sales will go to the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal.

Leeds Rhinos legend Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) back in 2019 and has received backing from stars of various sports. Standard tickets for the darts evening cost £26 and people with these tickets can enter from 7pm. Seating is available on a first come, first served basis and there are also standing areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

VIP tickets cost £60 and included allocated VIP area seating, a meet and greet, a chance to get items signed, photo opportunities and an entry into a draw to play against one of the darts stars.

Leeds Rhinos legend Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) back in 2019 and has received backing from stars of various sports. Image: Tony JohnsonLeeds Rhinos legend Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) back in 2019 and has received backing from stars of various sports. Image: Tony Johnson
Leeds Rhinos legend Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) back in 2019 and has received backing from stars of various sports. Image: Tony Johnson

Both players will also be talking the audience through their careers and an auction and raffle will be held. Co-organiser Darren Powell said: “We've got a lot going on and it's going to be a great night.

“We've done a lot for Rob over the past few years. I'm one of the lucky ones, I get to go over and see Rob and his family. We do a lot for MND, it's a charity close to our hearts.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets will be available soon via the Venue23 website.

Nathan Aspinall (pictured) and Chris Dobey will be appearing. Image: Luke Walker/Getty ImagesNathan Aspinall (pictured) and Chris Dobey will be appearing. Image: Luke Walker/Getty Images
Nathan Aspinall (pictured) and Chris Dobey will be appearing. Image: Luke Walker/Getty Images
Leeds RhinosNathan AspinallMND