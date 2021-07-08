Rob Burrow inspired Pudsey friends to tackle 7 in 7 challenge for MNDA

The runners pictured at Headingley after finishing day one of the challenge. Pictured (from left to right) are David Mills, Craig Chapman, Ryan Horsman and Stephen Hurley.

Craig Chapman of Pudsey is taking on the challenge with friends David Mills, Ryan Horsman and Stephen Hurley.

They started their 10k a day for seven days challenge on Saturday July 3 by running from Pudsey Cenotaph to the Leeds Rhinos stadium in Headingley.

Craig, who runs footwear and clothing customisation business The Pool, created a unique pair of Adidas Rob Burrow trainers to raise cash for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) last November.

Craig Chapman (centre ) from The Pool pictured in November 2020 with the unique custom Rob Burrow Trainers for the MND charity with Rob Oates from the Leeds Rhinos with a signed Rhinos shirt (left) and Craig's friend David Mills.

The customised trainers - which were signed by Rhinos stars who played alongside Rob - were raffled online in aid of the MND Association.

Since December, any Rob Burrow trainers they have created have also raised money for the MND Association with donations from every pair sold.

Craig, a co-director of The Pool, said: "We want to keep raising money for MNDA.

"I've always been a firm believer that if you can help anyone in any shape or form in life you should."

Craig said The Pool specialise in Leeds United custom trainers and has had orders from customers from across the globe, including Australia and Hong Kong.