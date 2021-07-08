Rob Burrow inspired Pudsey friends to tackle 7 in 7 challenge for MNDA
A Leeds Rhinos fan and three friends are tackling a 7 in 7 10k challenge to raise cash for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Craig Chapman of Pudsey is taking on the challenge with friends David Mills, Ryan Horsman and Stephen Hurley.
They started their 10k a day for seven days challenge on Saturday July 3 by running from Pudsey Cenotaph to the Leeds Rhinos stadium in Headingley.
Craig, who runs footwear and clothing customisation business The Pool, created a unique pair of Adidas Rob Burrow trainers to raise cash for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) last November.
The customised trainers - which were signed by Rhinos stars who played alongside Rob - were raffled online in aid of the MND Association.
Since December, any Rob Burrow trainers they have created have also raised money for the MND Association with donations from every pair sold.
Craig, a co-director of The Pool, said: "We want to keep raising money for MNDA.
"I've always been a firm believer that if you can help anyone in any shape or form in life you should."
Craig said The Pool specialise in Leeds United custom trainers and has had orders from customers from across the globe, including Australia and Hong Kong.
To donate to 'The Pools 7 in 7' JustGiving page, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/craig-chapman19