Sports stars and celebrities are expected to be in attendance at the event, which will be held at Leeds Rhinos’ home ground Headingley Stadium on March 16 and feature a number of fundraising activities. Former England cricketer Matthew Hoggard will be in attendance, as will former Leeds Rhinos Women star Danika Priim and Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks. Singer Chelsea Radford will perform live and there will also be a DJ.

All profits will be going to The Rob Burrow Centre for MND Centre Appeal, the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity. Burrow, a Leeds Rhinos stalwart in his rugby league playing days, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019. With the help of friends, family, fans and members of the public, he has worked to raise awareness of the illness and raise money for causes relating to it.

There are two types of tickets available – standard and VIP. For one person, a standard ticket will cost £100 and include welcome drinks from 6:30pm and a three course dinner. For a table of 10, standard tickets will cost £1,000. VIP tickets are available to tables of 10 for £1,500 and include a VIP drinks reception from 6pm, a table in prime location, two bottles of champagne and five bottles of wine. A variety of sponsorship packages are also available, which can be enquired about by sending an e-mail to [email protected] Tickets are available via Eventbrite.