After revealing in December 2019 that he had been diagnosed with MND, the club's most decorated player allowed BBC cameras to follow him, wife Lindsey and children Macey, Maya and toddler Jackson as they came to terms and adapted to life with the shock diagnosis.

"Rob Burrow: My Year with MND" was first aired last Autumn, watched by two million people, and made the short-list for the Authored Documentary category at this year's 26th National Television Awards, which were held at the O2 in London this evening (Thursday)

His documentary was up against programmes made by footballer Marcus Rashford, DJ Roman Kemp, broadcaster Kate Garraway and reality TV star and former glamour model Katie Price.

Rob Burrow and wife Lindsey spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post earlier this week about their appearance at the National Televsion Awards.

The family attended the star-studded ceremomy with Macey and Maya who he earlier said were "super excited about the red carpet walk."

They beamed as the clip from their documentary was shown ahead of the winner being announced.

TV presenter Davina McCall presented the award and said the documentaries were "heart-breakingly relevant personal stories on camera" and they "did an amazing job of reflecting the society that we live in today".

Announcing the winner as Kate Garraway and her account of her husband Derek's battle with COVID, there was a standing ovation around the auditorium.

The piece of television, fronted by presenter Sally Nugent, came about after the 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony.

Former Scotland and Lions rugby legend Doddie Weir was given the Helen Rollason special award and spoke on stage he talked about his battle with MND. The BBC decided to make a plan to film with him about the search for a cure.