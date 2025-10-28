A survey which assesses pipes that discharge into the watercourse, found 20 pipes potentially polluting the River Aire in north Leeds.

Aire Rivers Trust has been working with volunteers from local environmental groups across north Leeds to conduct a citizen science survey - known as a Outfall Safaris - to identify and map problem pipes that damage the city's rivers and becks.

Following a training day, 24 volunteers walked five streams from Cookridge to Temple Newsam Park, reporting any problems found to Yorkshire Water and the Environment Agency.

A surface water outfall bacteria colony at Mosley Beck Avenue in Cookridge. | Aire Rivers Trust

Almost two-thirds of the 20 concerning pipes were caused by buildings that had incorrectly connected wastewater - sinks, toilets, washing machines and other wastewater producing appliances - into surface water sewers that are only intended for rainfall and road runoff. These pipes discharge directly to the Aire.

In some instances, multiple properties have been found to be misconnected to a single rainwater drain, resulting in large volumes of pollution entering the river in a single location.

Other problems included tradespeople washing building waste and oil down road drains and overflowing privately owned sewage treatment plants (septic tanks). The full survey results can be viewed on Aire Rivers Trust's website: www.aireriverstrust.org.uk/outfall-safari-leeds/

18 per cent of the suspected issues were caused by natural iron oxide, building overflows and final treated effluent, 12% of the polluting pipes were from misuse of drains and 6% from private treatment plants.

Sam Riley-Gunn, citizen scientist and river worth officer, at Aire Rivers Trust said: "Our volunteers assessed five streams from Cookridge and Temple Newsam Park and found 20 suspect pipes, many of which have been found to be misconnections. They have been discharging into our river for many years without any treatment as a result of being incorrectly plumbed into the surface water network. It is vital the owners of those properties act to rectify their plumbing issues to help protect the Aire."

Overall, volunteers recorded 295 pipes on the North Leeds stretch of the Aire, from Cookridge to Temple Newsam Park. The 20 suspect pipes were found and reported for investigation by Yorkshire Water’s River Health Team.

Yorkshire Water, although not responsible for rectifying misconnections, has worked with Leeds City Council and the Environment Agency, to trace the problems to their source within the drainage network. Where private homes and businesses were found to be the cause, the owners have been informed them of their need to fix their plumbing problems.

Clare Beasant, river health improvement manager at Yorkshire Water, said: "Working with volunteer and local community groups is a key part of our commitment to improving the health of the region's watercourses. Identifying misconnections and tracing their source is the first step in this process and we have contacted the owners of the properties to notify them of their misconnection and their impact on the watercourse. We will revisit the areas again to check action has been taken and, if not addressed, we will pass information to the local council and the Environment Agency."

Following on from their outfall safari Aire Rivers Trust are encouraging their trained volunteers and members of the public to keep reporting problems to the authorities.

* If members of the public spot any pollution entering the river from a pipe, contact Yorkshire Water on 0345 1 24 24 24 or the Environment Agency on 0800 807060 for any other issues.