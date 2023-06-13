Ricky Wilson discussed all things Kaiser Chiefs including rumours of their split during an appearance on ITV’s This Morning on Monday. The band’s frontman, 45, also revealed the “secret” to their success ahead of the 20-year anniversary of their debut single, Oh My God.

Speaking to hosts Dermot O’Leary and Holly Willoughby, Ricky said: “Majority of my life, I’ve been in a band and there’s been a reason for that, because it’s quite good fun and there’s no point in stopping. Of course we have our arguments, we fall out over everything, we don’t really talk to each other. Well we do, we talk to each other about nonsense but serious things we haven’t. I think that’s the secret to our success, sweep everything under the carpet.”

The band rose to fame in 2004, and they’ve since released hits such as ‘I Predict A Riot’ and ‘Ruby’ - with the latter reaching the number one spot on the UK Singles Charts. However, Kaiser Chiefs have only released one song a year for the past three years.

Ricky continued: “We enjoy it and every couple of years, we get to bring out an album,” he also explained that lots more can be done via email in recent times before adding: “The reasons the band split up aren’t as big as the reasons to stay together.”

He also spoke about the “surreal” experience of working with American record producer Nile Rodgers on the band’s latest single, Jealousy, and joked: “You kinda have to bring your A game when you’re working with Nile Rodgers.”

During his appearance on the famed ITV sofa, viewers believe Ricky made a few subtle digs at the feud between Philip Schofield and Holly, who worked together for 14-years before Philip was axed from ITV for his affair with a younger male employee.

One viewer wrote: “There are a lot of things being swept under the carpet lately,” alongside a laughing emoji. Another then joked: “‘We just sweep everything under the carpet’ #ThisMorning approves this message.”