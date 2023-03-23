Ricky Wilson is trying to “live in the moment” after admitting that he sometimes finds it hard to enjoy something before it’s over.

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman, 45, from Keighley, boasts over 139,000 Instagram followers having built up a legion of fans from being a judge on The Voice and from masquerading as Phoenix in The Masked Singer alongside his successful music career.

He spoke candidly about his next career steps to the Yorkshire Evening Post at the launch of his new supplement, called Doctor Seaweed Weed & Wonderful, in London on Tuesday.

Ricky teamed up with his childhood friend Craig, who he met at school at age eight, after developing a shared passion for the seaweed supplement.

Ricky Wilson Kaiser Chiefs seaweed supplement

Reflecting on when Craig first sent him the product to try, Ricky said: “After adding it to my daily routine, I felt more focused on staying well. I started running and it made me feel better.”

“I haven’t got a treadmill. Maybe I should mention it on my Virgin Radio show and then I would get sent one,” he added, while revealing that he runs outside.

Seaweed has recently been in the headlines and is quickly knocking kale off its perch as being the number one superfood. Doctor Seaweed, otherwise known as Craig, is Ricky’s best friend and is a marine biologist who is passionate about the natural health and nutrition benefits of sustainable seaweed.

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman made friends with Craig after being told that he wasn’t allowed in the playground at lunchtime because he had broken his arm.

“I had to stay inside,” recalls Ricky. “I couldn’t be left on my own and so Craig was chosen to come and sit with me and that was the start of a friendship which has lasted 30 years.”

When asked what dish he would create using this miracle ingredient, Ricky replied: “Probably sushi, I have never made it though”.

He revealed that, when starring in The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off, he used Craig’s seaweed to make a tasty wholemeal scone. Although he didn’t get a Paul Hollywood handshake and felt “robbed” of the winning title, Paul, Noel and Pru all loved the umami flavour.

Ricky shared his dream celebrity guest since joining Virgin Radio as a presenter earlier this year, saying: “Well I’ve been interviewed by Chris Evans a lot so I would quite like to interview him as he never gets interviewed.”

Ricky also gushed about his admiration for Graham Norton.

He added: “It is amazing to work for a station where the two best broadcasters are working at the same radio station”.

Music is clearly his passion and, although humble, Ricky has been a huge hit with Virgin Radio listeners.

He discussed his tour plans but said that he may not be crowd surfing, before adding: “You never know, it depends if I have taken my seaweed first”.

When discussing his time on The Masked Singer, he admitted: “At first, I didn’t enjoy it but I kept getting through to the next round. I came second but that is a good thing, as no one criticises you when you come second. If you come first everyone is like, well he shouldn’t have won”.

When asked if he liked being able to hide behind his costume he replied: “it didn’t make me any less nervous. I find it very difficult to remember the words from the songs”.

Whilst being photographed, it was clear that Ricky was made to be a frontman, whether in a band, as a judge or as a healthy supplement promoter.

When questioned whether he enjoys being in the spotlight, Ricky replied “Everything makes me nervous, I’m a nervy guy”.

