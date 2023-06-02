Ricky Wilson has plotted to steal a clock from the Virgin Radio studio in London. The Kaiser Chiefs frontman, 45, admitted he had his “eye on” the black Citroen clock during his drivetime slot on the radio station.

He told Virgin Radio UK listeners: “There’s a clock in this room. There’s lots of clocks actually, everywhere I look there’s clocks telling me how much time I have left of this beautiful show. But there’s one clock in particular that I’m thinking about, it’s under the table, it’s a black clock and it’s Citroen, the car make. It looks kind of old but not too old, and I really like it, and I need a clock for my kitchen.”

Ricky then revealed he’s had his eye on the clock, which is sitting with a pile of radio host Chris Evans’ junk, “for a while”. He added: “Here’s the rub guys, if I say I want it, then he’s [Chris] probably gunna go ‘okay then I’ll auction it to you for a million pounds’, but I don’t want it that much.

“I want someone to one day go ‘oh we’re getting rid of all this junk, do you want it?’ and I’ll go ‘yeah yeah, I’ll have that, I’ll have the clock’. If I show interest in it, that shows interest and I’ll end up having to pay for it.”

Ricky Wilson attends the Caudwell Children Butterfly Ball 2023 at Indigo2 at The O2 Arena on May 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)