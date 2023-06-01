Ricky Wilson has revealed that he lived “across the road” from Hollywood actor Chris Pine whilst they both studied in Leeds. The Kaiser Chiefs frontman, 45, made the revelation on his drivetime slot on Virgin Radio UK yesterday (31 May).

Talking all things Leeds, after introducing the next song by Leeds duo Soft Cell, he was “wowed” to announce that international pop star Lady Gaga had spent some time living in Leeds, before telling viewers: “I mean I did live across the road, when I was at University. I lived on Hessle Mount and on Brudenell Road, lived… Chris Pine.”

After getting his Honours degree in Graphic Arts and Design from Leeds Metropolitan University (now Leeds Beckett University), Ricky undertook a master’s degree in Art and Design between 2000 and 2001. That same year, Chris was an exchange student at the nearby University of Leeds, during his English Literature degree at University of California, Berkeley.

Ricky Wilson (L) lived on Hessle Mount, which joined on Brudenell Road where Chris Pine (R) lived.

Speaking to author Jeff Dawson in 2009 , Chris explained how he ended up in Leeds all those years ago, he said: “You guys [Brits] take the gap year, we study abroad in our junior year. I decided to go to England and ended up at Leeds. I lived at 79 Brudenell Road and had a wonderful time. I loved it.”

The Star Trek actor was “surprised” by the West Yorkshire city, adding; “I was really surprised by how much I enjoyed myself. Beyond having a pub on campus and the nightlife and all of that. I mean, academically I had a good time. I met a bunch of great people.