Helen Skelton’s ex-husband Richie Myler gushes over his sister’s baby news with a sweet Instagram post
The Leeds Rhino player has announced that his sister Racheal is expecting a baby.
Helen Skelton’s ex-husband Richie Myler has revealed that his family is expanding, as his sister is currently expecting a baby.
The rugby player, 32, who split from Countryfile presenter Helen earlier this year, took to his Instagram story on 23 August 2022 with a snap of his sister Rachel Myler and her partner Thomas Musa.
In the photo Rachel’s baby bump is clearly visible as she is wearing a bikini and standing in a body of water.
Richie wrote: “Congratulations,” on the post which he shared from his sister’s Instagram account @rachmylerx
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE brands Ryanair a 'disgrace'
-
2
Biggest road project in 50 years officially opens with just days to go until Leeds Festival
-
3
How people in Leeds can eat fish and chips in Pudsey for £2 to support children's cancer charity
-
4
At-home abortion pills to be permanently available in Wales and England following COVID
-
5
Police seal off Church Road in Armley and buses diverting due to incident involving handgun
Richie has three children of his own with Helen - Ernie (aged six), Louis (aged four) and Elsie (aged seven months).
The couple, who were married for eight years, split in April of 2022.
Announcing their separation on Instagram, Helen wrote: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple.
“He has left the family home.
“We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”
Richie has not publicly spoken about the break-up.
Since the split, he has moved on and is now dating Stepanie Thirkill, who is the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew Thirkill.
Andrew has a massive net worth of £175 million and is one of Leeds’ most wealthy businessmen.
Richie shared a photo of himself and Stephanie on Instagram in July, showing themselves enjoying a romantic break in Cornwall.
He captioned the post: “Was worth a 32 year wait.”
Comments on the post were turned off.
Helen will be taking part in this year’s BBC Strictly Come Dancing - she is currently the bookies’ favourite to win.
The show returns to Saturday night TV on 17 September 2022.