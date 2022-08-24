Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Skelton’s ex-husband Richie Myler has revealed that his family is expanding, as his sister is currently expecting a baby.

The rugby player, 32, who split from Countryfile presenter Helen earlier this year, took to his Instagram story on 23 August 2022 with a snap of his sister Rachel Myler and her partner Thomas Musa.

In the photo Rachel’s baby bump is clearly visible as she is wearing a bikini and standing in a body of water.

Richie wrote: “Congratulations,” on the post which he shared from his sister’s Instagram account @rachmylerx

Richie has three children of his own with Helen - Ernie (aged six), Louis (aged four) and Elsie (aged seven months).

The couple, who were married for eight years, split in April of 2022.

Announcing their separation on Instagram, Helen wrote: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple.

“He has left the family home.

“We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

Helen shared a photo of the couple for Valentines day just weeks before the pair seperated (Photo credit: @Helenskelton - Instagram)

Richie has not publicly spoken about the break-up.

Since the split, he has moved on and is now dating Stepanie Thirkill, who is the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew Thirkill.

Andrew has a massive net worth of £175 million and is one of Leeds’ most wealthy businessmen.

Richie shared a photo of himself and Stephanie on Instagram in July, showing themselves enjoying a romantic break in Cornwall.

He captioned the post: “Was worth a 32 year wait.”

Comments on the post were turned off.

Helen will be taking part in this year’s BBC Strictly Come Dancing - she is currently the bookies’ favourite to win.