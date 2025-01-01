The UK’s richest billionaires in 2025 have been named, as well as their staggering net worth at the end of the year.

Using Forbes’ real-time billionaire list, which tracks the net worth of the world’s wealthiest people each day, we’ve rounded up the 10 richest British billionaires from the list - as of the close of the trading day on December 30.

Topping the worldwide list is Elon Musk, with a staggering net worth of $428.8bn, followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Larry Ellison, chairman of software giant Oracle.

But who are the richest billionaires in the UK as we head into 2025? Here are the top 10 wealthiest people in the UK according to Forbes, their current net worth and their rank in the world’s rich list.

1 . Michael Platt - $18bn Topping the UK's rich list is Michael Platt, the co-founder and CEO of hedge fund firm BlueCrest Capital Management, based in London (offices pictured). The 56-year-old started the firm in 2000 after nearly a decade at JP Morgan, and has built it into one of the world's largest hedge fund firms. World rank - #107

2 . Sir James Ratcliffe - $15.8bn Sir James Ratcliffe, pictured centre, is the founder and majority owner of chemical company Ineos Group. The London-based firm has become one of the biggest powerhouses in the UK's shale sector, and acquired two chemicals businesses from BP in 2021. Sir James, 71, also has a 28% stake in Manchester United. World rank - #133

3 . Sir James Dyson - $13.3bn Sir James Dyson founded his vacuum cleaner company in 1991, and it now employs more than 5,000 engineers around the world. The 77-year-old, who resides in Gloucestershire, was knighted in the 2007 New Year Honours for his services to business. World rank - #168

4 . Alexander Gerko - $10.2bn Alexander Gerko founded trading company XTX Markets in 2015, which hit record profits in 2021 and became the largest emerging market FX provider in 2022, Forbes says. Born in Russia, the 45-year-old has lived and worked in the UK since 2006 and has British citizenship. World rank - #247

5 . Sir Christopher Hohn - $9.5bn Sir Christopher Hohn founded UK-based The Children's Investment Fund in 2003. The 58-year-old, who resides in London, went to Southampton University and got an MBA at Harvard. He was knighted in the 2014 Birthday Honours for services to philanthropy and international development. World rank - #273