Rhyce Waite: Tributes pour in after body found in search for missing Leeds man
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rhyce Waite, 32, had been reported missing from the Cottingley area of the city last Saturday (February 24).
West Yorkshire Police confirmed officers "located the body of an adult male" while conducting enquiries in the Cottingley Hall area on Saturday (March 2).
Social media has since been flooded with tributes and well wishes to Rhyce's family.
Hazel Dean said: "Forever young - thoughts and prayers to family and friends at this sad time."
Karen Blamires said: "Heartbreaking - rest in peace young man. Deepest condolences to the man's family and friends."
Carla Shaw added: "So sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you and you children," while dozens more shared simple messages of condolence.
A police spokesman said: "Rhyce’s family have been made aware of the sad development, and are being supported by officers.
"Enquiries remain ongoing but, at this stage, it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances regarding the death."