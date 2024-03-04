Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Rhyce Waite: Tributes pour in after body found in search for missing Leeds man

Tributes have began pouring in after police discovered a body in their search for a missing Leeds man.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 4th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
Rhyce Waite, 32, had been reported missing from the Cottingley area of the city last Saturday (February 24).

West Yorkshire Police confirmed officers "located the body of an adult male" while conducting enquiries in the Cottingley Hall area on Saturday (March 2).

Rhyce Waite, 32, had been reported missing from the Cottingley area of the city last Saturday. Pictures: WYP
Social media has since been flooded with tributes and well wishes to Rhyce's family.

Hazel Dean said: "Forever young - thoughts and prayers to family and friends at this sad time."

Karen Blamires said: "Heartbreaking - rest in peace young man. Deepest condolences to the man's family and friends."

Carla Shaw added: "So sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you and you children," while dozens more shared simple messages of condolence.

A police spokesman said: "Rhyce’s family have been made aware of the sad development, and are being supported by officers.

"Enquiries remain ongoing but, at this stage, it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances regarding the death."

