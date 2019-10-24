Rhinos star and community champion Jamie Jones-Buchanan honoured with Leeds Award

Jamie's dedication to his club and city was recognised with a prestigious Leeds Award at a special ceremony at Leeds Civic Hall.

The award honours people who have made an enormous contribution to the city, with their names proudly displayed on a wall at Leeds Civic Hall.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Eileen Taylor presented Jamie with the award and thanked him for his years of charity and community work.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan (third from left) pictured after receiving his award with (from left) Lord Mayors Consort Audley Taylor, the Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Eileen Taylor, and Leeds City Council leader Coun Judith Blake.

Born in Leeds in 1981, Jamie is a one club man and played for Leeds Rhinos for 20 years after coming through the club's junior development programme.

He drew the curtain on his professional rugby league career in September after representing the club more than 400 times since signing in 1999.

His sporting achievements with Leeds Rhinos include winning the Challenge Cup, being seven times Super League winners, three times league leaders and three times world champions.

Jamie also represented England 14 times and Great Britain once.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan pictured signing for Leeds RL with coach Dean Bell in 1999.

Jamie also works tirelessly to support his city through extensive charity and community work.

As a trustee of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, he takes part in various fundraising events and attends numerous talks, presentations and openings to use his influence to help others.

He is also a proud supporter of the White Ribbon Campaign, a global movement of men and boys working to end male violence against women and girls.

Jamie also supports initiatives like the Child Friendly Leeds agenda and the Six Book Challenge, which helps to tackle adult literacy, mental health and social isolation through the power of reading.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan

Jamie said:“I can’t express what an honour it is to receive this award with my family.

"Leeds is my home and I am just a reflection of what the people of this great city have graciously given to me over the last 38 years.

"Leeds Rhinos in particular have given me the opportunity to thrive and realise some of my potential as a professional sportsman.

“Our motto at the Leeds Rhinos Foundation is to ‘change lives through sport’ and as a professional sportsman, it’s been a privilege to share my thoughts and experiences to future generations, local communities and organisations.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan after Leeds Rhinos triumphed over St Helens in the Engage Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford On October 10 2009. Ii was grand final win number four for Jamie.

“I love Leeds and want it to be the best city in the world and God willing, I will continue to serve this city until my last breath.”

Coun Taylor, said: “It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to be able to present Jamie with a Leeds Award.

“To have such a long and successful sporting career is phenomenal and to use that to help many people across the city through his work in the community and for charities is to be commended.