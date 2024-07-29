Retirees celebrate the sunshine with Yorkshire day themed summer party
Delicious hot beef sandwiches were served alongside a hot drink while prospective homeowners and guests got to know one another and revelled in the afternoon’s festivities.
Guests were also able to take a tour of the communal lounge and the remaining apartments at Summer Manor.
Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, comments: “Yorkshire Day was a huge hit, and it was a pleasure to welcome both new and familiar faces and witness the thriving community that has been built here. We want to thank everyone who attended and encourage those who are interested in learning more about the superb facilities and accommodation on offer to get in touch with our friendly sales team as soon as possible.”
Nestled in the Wharfedale Valley on the outskirts of the Yorkshire Dales, Summer Manor consists of 42 one and two-bedroom luxury retirement apartments designed to provide a comfortable and practical living experience for the over 60s. Each property benefits from access to the stunning shared spaces, along with a hotel-style guest suite to accommodate overnight visitors.
Purchase prices at Summer Manor start from £268,000 for a one-bedroom retirement home and £355,000 for a two-bedroom home.
More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. To find out more about Retirement Living at Summer Manor, please call 0800 882 1829 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/summer-manor.
