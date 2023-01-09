Restaurant, sports cafe and flats planned for empty Leeds car-rental site
A new restaurant could be opened and new flats created if plans to convert an old office block and industrial unit in Leeds are given planning permission.
There are also plans to open a cafe or sports lounge on the site on Roseville Road in Sheepscar.
The building was formerly used by the car-rental company, Avis, but now sits empty.
The blueprints submitted to Leeds City Council’s planning department show a restaurant on the ground floor facing onto the road, and the cafe built to the rear where an industrial unit currently stands. There will also be an outdoor covered-decking area between the two buildings.
The first floor above the restaurant could also be converted into two one-bedroom flats, and there are also plans to create 19 parking spaces to the rear of the site.
A decision on the plans, which were sent in last month, will be made at a later date.