Restaurant, sports cafe and flats planned for empty Leeds car-rental site

There are also plans to open a cafe or sports lounge on the site on Roseville Road in Sheepscar.

The building was formerly used by the car-rental company, Avis, but now sits empty.

The blueprints submitted to Leeds City Council’s planning department show a restaurant on the ground floor facing onto the road, and the cafe built to the rear where an industrial unit currently stands. There will also be an outdoor covered-decking area between the two buildings.

The building on Roseville Road could be transformed (Google Maps)

The first floor above the restaurant could also be converted into two one-bedroom flats, and there are also plans to create 19 parking spaces to the rear of the site.