Residents excited as Rodley Nature Reserve to partially reopen after new announcement

The reserve has been closed to the public since January due to building works for more than 60 new homes nearby.

However, it has now been announced the reserve will reopen on Sundays from the first week of April.

Rodley Nature Reserve has announced that it will reopen once a week.

Access will be restricted to canal towpath users due to the bridge works.

Visitors have also been asked to take special care with parking to avoid inconveniencing residents.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Rodley Nature Reserve said: “It is now possible to reopen on Sundays, from 9am to 5pm for a trial period.

"Until the bridge works are complete, access is restricted to canal towpath users.

“Trustees request that visitors take special care in parking, whether in Ross Mills, Rodley or Newlay, so as to not cause any inconvenience to residents.

“We look forward to seeing you back.”

Rodley residents reacted with delight at the news.

One said: "Brilliant! This is great news."

Another added: "I have been looking forward to getting back."