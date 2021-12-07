Residents' delight as 'Amen Corner' bridge on Wyther Lane set to reopen today

The re-opening of the busy bridge had been delayed for the third time recently.

However, Armley councillor Lou Cunningham shared an update on Tuesday that the bridge was due to reopen.

She said: "Armley councillors have been informed that the new traffic signals will be live this morning and the bridge will be opened.

"Thank you all for your patience with this work scheme."

Work was originally due to be completed in October.

The bridge was closed in July after being struck by a car - causing damage to the structure.

Traffic signals have now been installed to make the bridge safer after complaints.

Many residents - fed up with increased traffic in the area due to the closure - took to social media to express their relief at the reopening.

One said: "Thanks, it is much better especially that old narrow path.

"I am glad it has been widened, I was really anxious as the cars were right at the side of me."

Another added: "Finally! It has been too long."