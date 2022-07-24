Renowned Leeds barrister Jason Pitter QC given honorary doctorate for service to public

Jason Pitter QC was born in Chapeltown, Leeds and said it was his upbringing that shaped his experiences of community and made a significant part of his career ambitions.

Jason was called to the Bar in 1994 and undertook his pupillage in Chambers in 1995 and became a registered barrister in 1996 practicing initially in general crime, personal injury and civil fraud.

Jason Pitter QC said: ‘’Growing up in Chapeltown, Leeds during the politically tense climate of the 80s exposed me to the shared community experience of inequality.

"It was those experiences, both positive and negative, that shaped my understanding of community, social justice and made a significant part of my career ambitions in law.

'’I hope being awarded this Honorary Doctorate shows others that you can be successful and still be considerate of the plight of others. I also hope to inspire those who feel that their starting point in life will limit their finishing position.’’

He is the current Deputy Head of New Park Court Chambers in Leeds and in 2018 was appointed as Recorder.

In 2014, he was appointed Queen’s Counsel where he undertakes a broad range of cases including homicide, organised and regulatory crime, and fraud.

He was the first black barrister to each of those posts on the North Eastern Circuit.

He has supported his home area of Chapeltown and has been actively involved with improving lives of young people in the area.

He was financially engaged in supporting the funding and coaching of Chapeltown’s Mandela Warriors basketball club, where he played as a young man.

Jason is committed to supporting the next generation of lawyers and provides scholarship support for law students from underprivileged backgrounds to read law at university.

He frequently engages with speaking at schools and universities in relation to access to the legal profession and has actively mentored a number of lawyers who have transitioned to practice.