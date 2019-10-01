Remember Rio's? The nightclub forged in Bradford which moved to Leeds

It was the rock club which moved to Leeds after helping put Bradford on the world music map.

Legendary rock venue Rio's forged its reputation for 20 years in Bradford but in 2007 moved down the M62 to capitalise on the "vibrant" live music scene in Leeds.

The main stage. PIC: Matthew Page

READ MORE: 16 things you'll know if you grew up in Leeds during the 2000s

It was located in the city centre's Grand Arcade on Merrion Street with the underground basement boasting a 330 capacity.

Rio's marketing manager Steve Hawthorn said at the time: "Unfortunately, being in Bradford did have its downsides. It was harder to get the bands over there. We chose Leeds because it's a very vibrant city with a good music scene."

Legendary New Order and Joy Division bassist Peter Hook played a live DJ set on the opening night and was accompanied by live performances from Robochrist, Stateless and Random Hand. Other acts signed up included iconic blues hero Bo Diddley and Detroit-based rock outfit Electric Six.

READ MORE: Go inside Oceana - the Leeds nightclub from the 2000s which boasted a boudoir and ski lodge

As well as being at the cutting edge of music, the new Rio's was at the forefront of technology.

The downstairs area. PIC: Matthew Page

Unlike other clubs which issue membership cards, the venue used biometric fingerprinting, which will allow people easy entry but also ensure troublemakers can be kept out.

READ MORE: The 11 long-gone Leeds nightclubs we haven't forgotten

DO YOU REMEMBER NIGHT AT RIO'S? Share your memories with Andy Hutchinson via email: andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.uk

The bar area. PIC: Matthew Page