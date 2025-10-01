Five Reclaim the Night events are scheduled across West Yorkshire this October, including one in Leeds.

As the nights grow darker, gatherings will take place in Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds, and Wakefield, aiming to make public spaces safer for women and girls.

The events, set for October 26, coincide with the annual turning back of the clocks—a period when women and girls often report heightened feelings of vulnerability after dark.

Five Reclaim the Night events will be held in West Yorkshire on October 26. | WYCA/Reclaim the Night

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Babin said: “It’s unacceptable that women and girls feel they must change their behaviour or stay indoors when the nights draw in.”

The show of collective action comes after the success of last year’s event in Huddersfield, when hundreds gathered to call for change and safer public spaces after dark.

Mayor Brabin added: “Last year, hundreds of us stood together to say, ‘enough is enough’ and demand better for women across West Yorkshire.

“This year, we’re holding events in each district on the same day, and I encourage everyone to join us, as we ‘reclaim the night’ and make our region a safer, fairer place for all.”

The following events will be held in West Yorkshire on October 26:

Bradford:

Walk through the city centre and performance in Centenary Square.

📍 Centenary Square, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, with a walk to the University at 5pm.

Calderdale:

People are invited to join partners in conversation at Shibden Park and a walk through the historic grounds.

📍 Shibden Park, from 3pm to 5.30pm, with the walk scheduled for 4.30pm.

Kirklees:

Family-friendly activities and stalls offering support services and information, ending with a walk around the park.

📍 Greenhead Park, from 2pm to 6pm, with the walk beginning at 3.45pm.

Leeds:

Series of speeches outside Leeds Art Gallery followed by a walk through the city centre.

📍 Leeds Art Gallery, meeting from 5.30pm, with the walk starting at 6pm (route TBC).

Wakefield:

Banner-making workshop and vigil launching a month of action leading up to another Reclaim the Night event on November 27.

📍 Wakefield Exchange, event starts at 12pm, with the main vigil at 5pm.

West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe OBE added: “Creating a safer West Yorkshire for women and girls takes all of us working together.

“These Reclaim the Night events show the power of partnership and collective action in challenging violence and building a region where everyone can feel safe, day or night.”

Reclaim the Night began in Leeds in 1977 as part of the Women’s Liberation Movement, after police advised women to avoid going out after dark in response to the Peter Sutcliffe murders. The movement has since grown into an international campaign, with events now held across the UK and in countries including Australia, India, the USA and Slovenia.