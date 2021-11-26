Reclaim The Night Leeds will march from Woodhouse Moor through the city centre and to the Town Hall tomorrow (Saturday, November 27).

Here is everything you need to know to take part:

Tomorrow night will be Reclaim The Night Leeds' 44th annual march having first marched back in 1977. Picture: Andrew Roe.

When is it?

It will be held tomorrow (Saturday, November 27).

It will start at 9pm.

It will finish at no later than 11pm.

What will it involve?

At around 9:05pm protest leaders will be making initial speeches and introductions.

At 9:20pm marchers will start walking down Woodhouse Lane, towards Leeds Town Hall.

At 10:25pm there will be a series of speeches, spoken words and musical performances.

At 10:35pm there will be a minute of noise.

At 10:45pm there will be a series of final speeches.

What if I can't attend?

Anyone unable to attend but are keen to show their support for the movement are being encouraged to walk with placard up and down their street or to place a placard in their window.

What are the Covid-19 safety protocols?

Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask.

Hand sanitiser is also set to be present.

Why are people protesting?

The march is part of the group's campaign to create a safer society where women walk freely at any time free from the threat of harassment and violence.

Reclaim The Night Leeds first marched back in 1977 but the topic has come back to the forefront of discussion in recent times.

This comes following the cases of Sarah Everard who was murdered by serving police-man Wayne Couzens in March as she walked home and primary school teacher Sabina Nessa who was murdered in September as she walked to meet a friend at a bar.