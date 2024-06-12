Ralph Fiennes: Harry Potter and James Bond star spotted filming BBC show in West Yorkshire
The actor, 61, was seen filming The Choral, a film set during the First World War which tells the story of a community that recruits teenage boys to start a choir.
It is currently being filmed in Saltaire, near Bradford, but the production is expected to be set in a fictional town called Ramsden, in 1916.
Images snapped on Tuesday show Fiennes, who will play a character called Dr Guthrie, walking around the film set in a brown suit.
Another photograph shows an old-fashioned horse and carriage on the set, while a group of extras can be seen lined up outside a post office in a different picture.
Ipswich-born Fiennes has starred in several box office movies, including James Bond's No Time to Die, Skyfall and Spectre, as well as the Harry Potter saga.
The Choral, which has been directed by Nicholas Hytner, also features BAFTA award winning actor Sir Simon Russell Beale and Paddington star Jim Broadbent.
Saltaire, a Unesco World Heritage Site, has been transformed for the filming - and pictures show how some shops have been given vintage facades.
The village has also been used as a filming location for other productions in the past, including Netflix drama The English Game and Agatha Christie adaptation The ABC Murders.
