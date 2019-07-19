Railway workers tidy up memorial garden for man who died when struck by train on duty

Have your say

Railway workers have come together to tidy up a memorial garden for a worker who died when he was struck by a train on duty a decade ago.

Ernest Rodgerson, 60, was struck by a train and passed away at the Whitehall triangle junction of the railway in Leeds in 2009.

The clean-up. cc Annie Wright

Almost 10 years on, 14 men and women dedicated their time to 'nurturing' the site.

The garden includes a brass plaque dedicated to Mr Rodgerson, who worked on the railways for 35 years.

Work from the team included planting donated plants and replacing fence panels.

Businesses across Yorkshire donated supplies including soil from Alan Wilcock in Leeds and 72 bottles of water from Makro in Leeds.

A Rail Accident Investigation Branch report described Mr Rodgerson as an "experienced and safety conscious" man.

The plaque at the garden site reads: "Every day we think of you.

"Remembering the good times we shared.

"Never will we forget you.

"In our hearts you will live forever.

"Eternally you will be missed."