Radio Aire  launches annual Mission Christmas toy appeal

Radio Aire launched its annual Yorkshire Evening Post-backed 2019 Mission Christmas appeal during an event at B&M’s Armley store.

The appeal asks people to buy one extra gift to help thousands of disadvantaged children across the county.

Last year’s Mission Christmas appeal supported 27,215 children in West Yorkshire.

Launch of the Radio Aire Cash For Kids Mission Christmas appeal. Pictured (left to right) are Fiona McGrane, store manager for B&M Bradford; Katie Wetherill, Store Manager for B&M Rothwell; Julian Clarkson, store manager for B&M Bingley; Lisa Sullivan, Radio Aire Charity Manager; Ant Arthur and Katy Poulson, Radio Aire breakfast show Presenters and Lauren Procter, charity fundraising executive for Radio Aire. Picture: James Hardisty

Mission Christmas - the largest Christmas toy appeal in the UK - is run by Cash For Kids, which is supported by Bauer Radio’s regional stations, including Radio Aire.

This year’s Mission Christmas aims to beat last year’s fundraising total and to make sure it can help as many children as possible.

Lisa Sullivan, Radio Aire's charity manager, said: “Mission Christmas is a brilliant way for people to act in the true spirit of the season and give a little something to disadvantaged children and young people who really do deserve it.

“What was achieved by our generous listeners last year was truly amazing and I know we can do even better this year.

"Even one child living in poverty is too many but with thousands in West Yorkshire in that position Mission Christmas gives everyone the opportunity to make a real difference.

“It’s easy to take part, all you need to do is buy one extra gift before December 17 and hand it in to one of our many collection points, alternatively you can text AIRE to 70910 to donate £10 and we will buy a gift on your behalf.

"Let’s make 2019’s Mission Christmas our biggest and best ever and bring a little cheer to the children who need it most.”

Supporters of the campaign can take their gifts to a number of drop-off points which are listed on the Radio Aire website.

Drop off points include B&M Bargains and B&M Home stores.

This year Radio Aire’s Cash for Kids Mission HQ, which acts as a hub for the receipt, sorting distribution of gifts, is at The Store Room, Millshaw, Leeds LS11 8EG .