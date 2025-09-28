Rachel Reeves is ‘at her happiest’ when she gets off the train in Leeds
Ms Reeves combines her Government role as the Chancellor of the Exchequer with being an MP for Leeds West and Pudsey.
She is the third Labour chancellor from Leeds, and the first woman.
Speaking at the Global Progress Action summit in London yesterday, she said: “The time when I am happiest in my job is when I get off the train in Leeds and go back to my constituency.
“It’s a simple thing to say, but you can get trapped into the bubble here [in Westminster].
“When I’m here, I get people who come to lobby me about a particular cause.
“But what you don’t hear from much when you’re in Westminster is the people who you came into politics for.
“What I enjoy most in my constituency is going into the schools and seeing the young people and those who teach them, and I find that incredibly inspiring.”