Racehorse named after Leeds legend Rob Burrow to retrain as therapy animal after raising thousands for charity

A racehorse named after rugby league legend Rob Burrow to raise money for charity has retrained as a therapy animal after its retirement.
By SWNS Reporter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
Burrow Seven, named after Rob's iconic squad number for Leeds Rhinos, was forced to retire in November due to a leg injury.

He has since been moved to New Beginnings stables in York, which rehomes and retrains former racehorses and was visited by the Burrow family on Sunday. The gelding will now visit care homes, schools and hospitals as a welfare horse.

Rob's wife Lindsey said: "Burrow Seven looked very happy in his new home at New Beginnings - as always, he was loving the attention. We were so pleased to see him adapting so well to his new life."

Former Leeds Rhino Rugby League player Rob Burrow meets three-year-old racehorse Burrow Seven, who was named after him to raise funds for the MND Association. Photo: Burrow Seven Racing Club / SWNS.Former Leeds Rhino Rugby League player Rob Burrow meets three-year-old racehorse Burrow Seven, who was named after him to raise funds for the MND Association. Photo: Burrow Seven Racing Club / SWNS.
Former Leeds Rhino Rugby League player Rob Burrow meets three-year-old racehorse Burrow Seven, who was named after him to raise funds for the MND Association. Photo: Burrow Seven Racing Club / SWNS.

The gelding, named in 2020, is one of three charity horses raising funds through prize money and memberships to a racing syndicate called Rob Burrow Racing Club.

They raise money for the MND Association, a charity which funds research into the debilitating disease that Rob was diagnosed with in 2019 aged just 37.

Members were given the chance to part-own the racehorse and profits from the £59 joining fee were given to charity, as was the prize money.

Ex-England international Rob was diagnosed with MND (motor neurone disease) two years after retiring from rugby, stunning fans who witnessed his prowess on the field.

The debilitating condition causes muscles to waste away after a loss of nerve cells that control movement, speech and breathing.

There is no effective treatment or cure and half of the 1,500 people diagnosed each year die within 24 months.

A powerful documentary which gave an unflinching insight into how the disease has impact Rob, Lindsey and their three kids was up for an award at at the National Television Awards on September 5, but narrowly missed out.

The Good Racing Company, which is behind the fundraising initiative, has raised more than £180,000 for charity since its formation.

Champion jockey Paul Hanagan, born deep in rugby league country in Warrington, joined the company as its Director of Racing after his retirement last month.

